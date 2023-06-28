Atlanta airport getting ready for ‘record-breaking’ summer travel

ATLANTA — Officials from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say this summer’s holiday travel is going to be record-breaking when it comes to traffic.
They said they’re preparing for the busy travel season this summer.
In a press statement, staff said that 2.6 million passengers are expected to go through the Atlanta airport from the end of June to early July.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Sandy Springs
- Delta flight from Atlanta makes ‘rare’ belly landing without nose gear, passengers exit on slide
- Georgia ice cream shop named one of the best in the nation, according to Yelp
Coming up on Channel 2 Action News at 4, we’ll share the airport’s travel tips for holiday travel.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group