ATLANTA - Rain and storms are possible today to start the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it is going to be a warm afternoon.
There could be a few isolated showers into the afternoon.
He’s tracking the timing of when you could see rain this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We're tracking pretty limited chances for rain through the weekend -- I'm breaking down what day has the best chance of rain this weekend... at 5:19am on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lTC3F5P7j6— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 17, 2019
