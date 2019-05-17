  • HEADS UP: Rain and storms are possible today

    ATLANTA - Rain and storms are possible today to start the weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it is going to be a warm afternoon.

    There could be a few isolated showers into the afternoon.

    He’s tracking the timing of when you could see rain this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

     

