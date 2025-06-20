Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announces $10 million grant to support junior golfers

ATLANTA — The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced on Friday that they are awarding a $10,000,000 grant to First Tee.

First Tee works with young golfers to make sure children from all backgrounds have access to the sport.

Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, has been a trustee on First Tee’s board since 2011. Since then, support from his family foundation and PGA Tour superstore has helped First Tee reach more than 3 million youth annually.

“Junior golf is the fastest-growing segment of the sport, and that’s no coincidence. It’s a testament to the power of First Tee, which has made the game more accessible and enjoyable for young people, helping them experience golf in new and fun ways,” Blank said.

The grant will support First Tee chapters in PGA TOUR Superstore markets nationwide, including metro Atlanta, as well as establish a leadership series. It will also be used to bring students to Blank’s West Creek Ranch in Montana for a leadership summit.

“This incredible partnership with the Blank Family of Businesses reflects our shared commitment to using golf as a vehicle for positive youth development,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee.

