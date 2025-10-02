‘Armed & dangerous’ double murder suspect caught in GA after mistaken release from FL prison

ATLANTA — A double murder suspect mistakenly released from a Florida prison has been recaptured in Middle Georgia after a days-long manhunt, authorities announced Wednesday.

James Edward Daniels, 60, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Reynolds, Georgia, according to the Reynolds Police Department.

Daniels had been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday due to a procedural error, despite being charged and in custody for a 2020 double murder in Florida.

The Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department stated that “all available resources” were utilized in the search for Daniels, including assistance from local and federal law enforcement.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Daniels’ capture, while the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office offered up to $5,000 for tips leading to his arrest.

In a Facebook post from the FBI Miami field office, it described Daniels as being “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities in Reynolds contacted Timishea Price, who was suspected of being in contact with Daniels during his time in hiding.

Price was taken into custody, and warrants are being sought for hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

“A full internal affairs investigation is underway to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and any potential failures to follow departmental policy. MDCR is committed to ensuring that those responsible for failing to follow policy are held accountable to the fullest extent possible,” the department said.

With Daniels back in custody, authorities continue to investigate the procedural error that led to his release, while charges are being pursued against those who may have assisted him during his time on the run.

