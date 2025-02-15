Possible argument over parking spot leads to 3 people shot in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday in Midtown.

Officers were dispatched to 420 14th Street NW at approximately 1:46 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

The address is a small commercial building that contains three businesses.

When officers arrived they learned that three people had been shot.

Each of the victims was stable and they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2 saw Crime Scene Investigators placing markers by shell casings in the parking lot.

Police say they believe the shooting happened due to an argument over parking.

They have not yet released the victims’ identities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group