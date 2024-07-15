Argument over a basketball leaves man shot in Edgewood neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man is hospitalized after an argument escalated to gunfire.

On Sunday, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Hardee Street regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta investigators said a man shot the victim during an argument over a basketball. APD said the basketball kept landing within the victim’s property and hitting his barbeque grill.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Neither the suspect nor the victim’s ages and identities were released. APD did not say if the suspect was arrested.

The victim’s condition was not released.

