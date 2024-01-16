Arctic blast across country triggers flight delays out of Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Snow and ice across the country led to flight delays and cancellations out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.

Most of the delays were to the Northeast, but flight monitors showed up for other cities across the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised travelers at Atlanta’s airport that they were facing two-hour delays to Newark International and LaGuardia International in the New York City area because of winter weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Corey Blanco and his family received an email as they arrived at the airport that their flight to LaGuardia was delayed by 90 minutes. He shrugged it off.

“It’s okay because we’re gonna eat in the airport. It’s an early flight anyway. For me it’s fine,” he told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.

Besides, they have a five-hour layover in New York. He said that’s plenty of time to make their connecting flight to Iceland.

TRENDING STORIES:

But it was less-than-welcome news for Trisha Luke to learn her flight to New York was delayed by two hours.

“It’s annoying because I have two little kids,” she said. “If I was by myself, it wouldn’t be so bad. But now we’re gonna be sitting in the airport for an extra two hours.”

Gisela Klein is trying to make it home to Frankfurt, Germany, but her flight to Newark was canceled. “We’re travelers, we’re experienced,” she said. “We know how this goes. We’re not very anxious.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Facebook account hack in Clayton County leaves resident desperate for help

©2023 Cox Media Group