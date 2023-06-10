APD: Woman grazed, man shot in stomach after argument with two suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a shooting on Saturday morning.
According to police, they responded to 15 Wall Street SE after reports of a person shot. Officers located a woman whose foot had been grazed.
Around the same time, officers discovered a man at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police believe the victim is connected to the incident.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News an argument between the victims and two male suspects led to gunfire.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Atlanta police.
