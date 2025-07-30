APD searching for dash camera video, information in man’s death on I-75/85

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for information in a deadly hit-and-run on the downtown connector.

The crash happened July 27 sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:41 p.m. on Interstate 75/85 southbound near Andrew Young International Blvd. Police identified the victim as Barry Walker.

Police said Walker was involved in a physical fight on the right shoulder of the highway. He then fell into the roadway and was hit by a white or light-colored sedan.

The driver briefly pulled over, but left the scene.

Investigators say they are looking for witnesses who may have seen the fight or the vehicle involved.

They are urging anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward. They are also interested in hearing from collision repair shops or autobody technicians who may have serviced the vehicle

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

