APD says man told them he was “probably finna get locked up” after hitting victim in face with chair

ATLANTA — A 22-year-old was arrested following a stabbing incident earlier this month in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they were called to a home on Trenton Street on Sept. 5 after receiving a call about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they learned that a violent altercation had occurred.

According to APD, the incident began as a verbal argument between Mondravious Jones and a 53-year-old man.

During the altercation, Jones reportedly hit the victim with a chair and grabbed two kitchen knives and attempted to stab Green.

Jones admitted to police about grabbing the knives in response to a verbal threat, but confirmed the victim had no weapon.

A witness intervened during the altercation, preventing further injury. Despite this, the victim sustained a laceration on his arm, and the witness suffered a non-life-threatening foot injury.

During the arrest, Jones told officers, “I’m probably finna get locked up.”

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

