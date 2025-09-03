Atlanta police looking for suspects accused of breaking into commercial building

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify multiple male suspects involved in a burglary at a commercial property at 249 Milton Ave. on Aug. 21.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. after the property manager reported that the suspects were seen on surveillance footage casing the property before breaking in and making the surveillance cameras inoperable.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects may have broken into the business the night before as well. However, the specific items stolen are still being itemized as the investigation continues.

Burglary Milton ATL The Atlanta Police Dept. said they're seeking suspects in a business burglary on Aug. 21. (Source: APD)

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

