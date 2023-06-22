APD launches summer initiative to crack down on gang, youth violence

ATLANTA — A push to keep your family safe and away from gangs. Atlanta police held a news conference Thursday kicking off an initiative aiming to do just that.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was in midtown near the 17th Street Bridge, where she learned investigators are adding more resources this year.

Atlanta police are once again taking it to the streets this summer and cracking down on gang violence.

Investigators held a news conference Thursday morning announcing “Operation Heatwave” was once again in full swing.

“We are encountering too many youth with guns,” Dep. Chief Charles Hampton said.

This is the second summer of Operation Heatwave. Channel 2′s Mark Winne got an exclusive ride-along last year, the first summer it was launched.

Investigators say the 16-week operation contributed to a 30% decrease in the number of homicides. Robberies were down 14% and shootings were down by 26%.

This year investigators are really focusing on youth violence and their involvement in gang activity.

“We need parents to be engaged. This is your only warning,” Capt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

It was just seven months ago that two teens were charged with gang activity in the shooting death of 12-year-old Zyion Charles near Atlantic Station and the 17th street bridge.

Last month, after a 16-year-old was gunned down at Mays High School, Mayor Andre Dickens, announced the city’s commitment to reducing crime with summer youth programs.

“We want people to be safe in this city and to also, for our young people, who just got out for the summer, to be able to experience a fun, enjoyable, safe summer,” Dickens said.

“We are asking parents (to) go into their rooms, take off the door if you have to but know where your kids are,” Hampton said.

