Apartment residents demand more security after second shooting at Midtown Atlanta complex

ATLANTA — Residents of an upscale apartment complex in Midtown Atlanta want more security cameras and security officers following a second shooting in a month in the parking garage.

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Atlanta police responded to a call of shots fired at The Mark at West Midtown apartments on Bishop Street.

When they arrived, they found a man shot multiple times near broken glass and a car riddled with bullets.

He was conscious and breathing. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. The victim hasn’t been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Regan went to the complex to hear from neighbors about the shootings.

“It’s pretty scary. I just want to make sure I’m prepared. Hopefully, you want to be safe. But it doesn’t feel very safe right now.” apartment resident Lyndsey Smith said.

On July 26, a young woman was shot multiple times while walking to her car on the way to get take-out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morgan Lawrence was on her way to pick up take-out pizza when she was shot to death. She was on the phone with her mother when the shooting occurred.

“I did not hear a crack or a pop. No gunshot at all, " her mother, Barbara Davis told Channel 2 Action News.

Davis said a man found her daughter lying on the ground and picked up the phone when they heard her voice.

“I told him [to] stay on the phone. I think she’s hurt. I think she’s down and hurt.” Davis said.

Her 26-year-old daughter, a college graduate and real estate broke,r moved to Atlanta from Virginia in 2020. Davis said her daughter was smart, kind, and loved to travel.

“It’s unbearable, most of the time it’s just unbearable. I just can’t figure out what the reason would be for anybody to do something like this. I’m just praying every day they will find who did this. It’s just so unreal.” Davis said.

Atlanta police don’t have a motive or suspects in either shooting.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to management of the apartment complex, but did not yet receive a response.

“I would like to see at least overnight hours security. We probably need to have a conversation with our building management about their plans for what’s going on here,” said Smith.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the property’s managers and is waiting for their response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Inmate dead, 2 more injured after stabbings inside Fulton County Jail





©2023 Cox Media Group