Another warm night expected across North Georgia tonight

ATLANTA — It’s going to be another warm night across North Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said along with the heat, we could also see the chance of a stray shower or storm on Monday night.

“It will be warm and muggy overnight, and down to the low-to-mid 70s,” Nitz said.

On Tuesday, we will see much of the same. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s.

“And as we heat up, we’ll see the development of just a few isolated showers and storms,” Nitz said.

Those storms could bring locally heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds.

