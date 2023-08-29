Another day of scattered rain and storms expected today

ATLANTA — It’s going to be another active weather day today.

Like Monday, Severe Weather Team 2 says the chance for storms with heavy rain will stick around Tuesday, but temperatures will only top out in the 80s.

Here’s what you need to know:

The showers and storms will be slow-moving

Main impacts will be lightning and heavy rain

They will diminish as the heating of the day ends

We are also keeping an eye on Hurricane Idalia. Its current track has it still moving through southeast Georgia. If that track shifts north at all, we could see impacts here in metro Atlanta.

