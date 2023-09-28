Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Atlanta girl, last seen with 16-year-old suspect, GBI says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert, also known as Levi’s Call, for an Atlanta teenager who was reported missing after she was seen on surveillance cameras leaving school early and getting into a mysterious car.

Adijah Kasanti Little, 13, was seen on security camera leaving David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m., according to Atlanta Public Schools officials.

Street cameras show her getting into a black Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate RVL5658.

According to the official Amber Alert website, Little was abducted by Emmanuel Paul Williams, a 16-year-old with a black small afro and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The two were last seen at Donald Lee Hollowell and Hollywood Road.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Explorer SUV with a Georgia Tag RVL5658.

Authorities say Little is believed to be in extreme danger.

Little was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front, black and white sneakers and has a pink purse with her.

Her hair is in braids with pink highlights in the back.

Anyone who sees her should call APS police at 404-802-2000 or dial 911.

