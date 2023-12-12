Amazon activates Atlanta disaster relief hub to assist Tennessee tornado victims

ATLANTA — Amazon has activated its disaster relief hub in Atlanta to assist tornado victims in Tennessee.

Amazon’s relief teams have packed over 18,000 relief items such as roofing tarps, hygiene kits, baby wipes, and diapers, to be distributed to their community partners that are providing recovery and relief in Middle Tennessee.

The first truckload left Atlanta on Monday night headed to communities in Middle Tennessee that were most severely impacted by the storm.

Since 2017, the company says it has donated more than 23 million relief items to support victims impacted by over 108 disasters around the world.

Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people and injured about two dozen people on Saturday.

