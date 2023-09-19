Alleged gang member out of jail after arrest for shooting in front of a MARTA bus

ATLANTA — An alleged gang member is out of jail, despite his criminal history. Most recently, 17-year-old Aurelius Brown was arrested for a shooting in front of a MARTA bus.

Atlanta police tell Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he was just one of four suspects involved in the incident, which unfolded in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood on Aug. 15.

Reporting from in front of the Atlanta Police Department’s headquarters, Seiden said there was a lot of confusion about how Brown was out of jail.

Despite trying to get comments on the case from every part of the judicial system about the case, Seiden only heard back from the judge.

Brown, a documented gang member, was arrested on gang charges last month and given a $35,000 bond.

But on Monday, he was re-arrested, then released, from jail.

Channel 2 Action News is now working to learn why he was arrested a second time, and if he’s on house arrest or if there were any special conditions for his release.

Aerion Ziegler wasn’t home during the shooting in August, but she told Channel 2 Action News that the events were crazy.

“I stay right here in these apartments, so for that to be happening around here where I raise my kids, it’s just insane,” Ziegler said. “For that to be going on while random people are out, it shouldn’t be happening, especially in the daytime.”

Atlanta police said the Aug. 15 shooting happened in broad daylight, right in front of a bus stop at the intersection of Stephens Street and Coleman Street.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that four suspects, including Brown, were responsible for the chaos.

An arrest warrant said “Mr. Brown and three other individuals attacked a male and Mr. Brown presented a firearm and began pointing it at the male while physically fighting him.”

According to police, the victim tried to run away and jump on a MARTA bus at one point. Records say Brown was actually disarmed by his victim, and the gun went off, hitting him in the stomach.

Eventually, officers arrested Brown, who was treated at the hospital and booked into jail. He was put on a $35,000 bond, records show, despite his criminal history and alleged gang affiliation.

Records say Brown is a “confirmed member of the criminal street gang ‘DFW’ or ‘Down for Whatever,’” and his criminal history is a result of offenses committed with other members of DFW.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News it’s still an ongoing investigation, and that the victim from the MARTA bus incident has not been identified because he ran from the scene.

In the meantime, Seiden is still working to find out what happened with Brown’s release.

