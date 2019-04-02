  • All lanes of I-285 reopen after wreck, gas spill

    ATLANTA - All lanes of Interstate 285 southbound have reopened following after a crash and fuel spill.

    According to Atlanta Fire, all lanes were closed around noon at Interstate 20 eastbound.

    A large amount of fuel spilled onto the interstate, fire officials said, shutting down all lanes of I-285.

    HazMat was called to the scene to clean up the fuel. 

    The interstate reopened shortly before 1 p.m.
     

