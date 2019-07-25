ATLANTA - A major crash could cause heavy delays on the Downtown Connector northbound at the Brookwood Split this morning.
Police say a car trying to get away from troopers went over an embankment at the split onto I-75 north and caught fire early Thursday morning. The people who were inside the car escaped and are on the loose. Several officers are searching nearby wooded area for the suspects.
Patrol cars and firetrucks are blocking all but one lane of I-75 just after the split.
One lane now open on 75 NB just after Brookwood split in Midtown. Police chase ended in fiery crash and suspects got out and ran #ATLtraffic @WSBTraffic @MarkArum pic.twitter.com/NGpGV4J0dI— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 25, 2019
WSB’s Triple Team Traffic suggests using I-85 to GA-400 as an alternate route.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Triple Team Traffic App]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}