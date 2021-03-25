All Georgia teachers, support staff to receive $1,000 bonus

ATLANTA — Georgia’s State Board of Education has approved a recommendation from Gov. Brian Kemp that the state use federal stimulus funds to provide a $1,000 bonus to teachers.

The one-time bonus will go to all K-12 teachers and education support staff.

“These bonuses are intended to thank all public-school employees – from the teacher who found new ways to reach a classroom of students, to the bus driver who kept those students safe on the way to school,” Superintendent Richard Woods said. “We want to ensure these hard-working employees are recognized for their above-and-beyond efforts and we want them to stay in public education for the benefit of the students they serve.”

The payments will go to teachers, paraprofessionals, school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, media specialists, clerical staff and administrative assistants, school principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches, therapists, and long-term substitutes.

A separate bonus for Pre-K educators is being provided by the Department of Early Care and Learning.

School districts will receive a specific listing of eligible job codes along with funding for all eligible employees.

