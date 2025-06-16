Airbnb expects $70 million economic impact in Atlanta during FIFA tournaments

ATLANTA — A year ahead of the FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta, Airbnb is predicting a huge economic impact to the city.

Atlanta is “poised to benefit significantly” from a newly announced partnership between FIFA and the home rental company, officials said Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Airbnb said their hosts are expected to welcome 6,000 guests, generating as much as $70 million in and around Atlanta.

Additionally, Airbnb said they expect there will be nearly $4,000 in supplemental income earned per stay by local Airbnb hosts in the area during the tournament, and that the spending would support nearly 300 full-time equivalent jobs in 2026, due to the guest spending in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The World Cup brings the world together — and so do we," Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Airbnb is proud to partner with FIFA to offer fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the tournaments—while welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and driving meaningful economic impact for local communities.”

The new partnership between FIFA and Airbnb is set to last for three years, with global impacts.

Airbnb officials said the new partnership will cover three tournaments, two of which are in Atlanta.

The new team-up will span across the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in multiple cities in Brazil.

“We’re delighted to welcome Airbnb to FIFA, and we’re thrilled that it is taking on such a key role in the three groundbreaking tournaments coming up, ” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a defining competition for generations to come and will reshape club football.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group