Airbnb cracking down on house parties around summer holiday weekends again in GA

ATLANTA — Airbnb is working to reduce disruptive house parties in Georgia over summer holiday weekends.

They are blocking certain one-night and two-night reservations over both Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for entire home listings.

Airbnb said they identify bookings that are potentially higher-risk and block them from renting entire homes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It isn’t the first time the company has worked to squash disruptive house parties in their rentals over holiday weekends with their “anti-party” system.

Last year, the company made similar efforts for Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, and approximately 3,100 people were blocked from booking an entire home during that time period, including approximately 2,400 in Atlanta.

“The overwhelming majority of guests and hosts on Airbnb are respectful neighbors and travelers, and disruptive parties are rare. Our aim is to reduce the risk even more, and we’re optimistic these efforts will have a positive impact for hosts and local communities,” Airbnb’s global head of operations, Tara Bunch said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Guests who book local reservations on those weekends will be required to attest that they understand Airbnb bans disruptive parties and that they may be suspended or removed from the platform if they break that rule.

The company offers a neighborhood support phone line for neighbors to report a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.

They also offer hosts a free noise sensor to help get ahead of problems before they get out of control.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Space junk crashing through homes. This is what local researchers are doing to prevent catastrophe Space debris -- or space junk -- is such a concern the federal government has issued new rules when it comes to what goes into space.

©2024 Cox Media Group