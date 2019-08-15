Air Quality Alert issued for metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for metro Atlanta today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said people with sensitive lungs or in certain sensitive groups should limit time outside today.
She's tracking the air quality in your neighborhood and when the conditions improve, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
While conditions were good early Thursday afternoon, Walls said that will not be the case later Thursday afternoon and evening.
While Air Quality is "good" for now, that may not be the case this afternoon and evening, when ozone concentrations tend to be highest. A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in effect for the Metro. If you have sensitive lungs, limit time outside this PM. pic.twitter.com/IwxpWGgbE8— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 15, 2019
