  • Air Quality Alert issued for metro Atlanta today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for metro Atlanta today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said people with sensitive lungs or in certain sensitive groups should limit time outside today.

    She's tracking the air quality in your neighborhood and when the conditions improve, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    While conditions were good early Thursday afternoon, Walls said that will not be the case later Thursday afternoon and evening.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories