Afternoon storms popping up across metro

ATLANTA - Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have started to be issued for the southwestern part of the metro as our typical summertime pattern of morning sunshine and afternoon showers and storms continues Sunday.
The primary storm threats through the end of the week will be heavy rain and frequent lightning, though with the slow-moving nature of the storms we’ll also have to watch out for strong downburst wind as the storms collapse.
Temperatures over the next several days will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with morning lows near 70 degrees.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Carroll, Northern Heard, Northwestern Coweta Until 330 PM for 60 mph winds, 1” hail. #gawx pic.twitter.com/dgs4Bk066y— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 10, 2018
