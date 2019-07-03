0 89-year-old runner gears up for his 50th Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - On Thursday morning, 60,000 runners will line up in Buckhead and 150,000 fans will be scattered across Midtown.

It’s a milestone year for the annual Peachtree Road Race: the 50th running.

Anytime 89-year old runner Bill Thorn laces up, he means it.

"I work out seven days a week, 365 days a year. Think about it,” Thorn said.

In his bedroom closet, there are large stacks of tee shirts.

"They're all right here. And here. And here," Thorn said.

Why are they such prized possessions?

"Nobody would have asked you that question that first year.

They all thought everybody was somewhat 'off rocker,’” Thorn said.

Thornis one of the original runners of the Peachtree Road Race. Starting with the very first in 1970, he’s about to run his 50th. Sam Freeman is going for number 45.

"I work in a profession where we're open 364 days a year, in some cases 365. I've worked all those days over time, except the Fourth of July. I've never worked, because I've always participated in this race,” Freeman said.

For Freeman and Thorn, it's more than just a race. Thorn said T-shirts are souvenirs. They’re given out each year before the big event.

"I fold them up just like they come. Brand new,” Thorn said.

He said he’ll never part with a single one. The race may not be "the" main thing in his life, but he says it’s "a" main thing.

"Oh, I'll be tickled to death to cross the line. That's my goal. To start and finish it,” Thorn said.

