87-year-old woman struck by train, killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman who was killed when she apparently walked into the path of a train.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near 800 Murphy Avenue SW at approximately 1:18 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the victim on the train tracks. It appeared that she had been struck by a train.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to investigate. The preliminary investigation by police indicates her death was the result of an accident. The official cause and manner of death will be determined during her autopsy.

Police have not identified the victim.

