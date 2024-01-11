$6M grant will bring up to 400 new EV charging ports to Georgia, 100 to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you’re thinking about buying an electric car but are worried about charging it on long road trips, the federal government has a solution for Georgia drivers.

A bi-partisan law is allocating $620 million for new electric vehicle charging ports across the country.

The money will fund 47 projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer the grant will result in 7,500 charging ports as well as EV and hydrogen fueling facilities for freight trucks in busy corridors.

In Georgia, $6 million of that money will be used to increase electric vehicle charging access for 6 million people in over 100 cities.

The project will expand the charging network by installing between 300 and 400 charging ports at 75 to 100 existing charging sites located at retail venues.

One hundred of those charging ports will be in the metro Atlanta area.

Those project sites will provide free Level-2 charging and emphasize areas where EV charging is scarce.

