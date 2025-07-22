66-year-old shot and killed in southeast Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man found shot on Baywood Drive early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Baywood Drive just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

At the scene, police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While the victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance in critical condition, he died of his wounds.

Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine what happened to cause the shooting, and the investigation is underway.

The victim was not identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group