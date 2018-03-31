0 500,000 BCBS customers who use Piedmont Health, could lose coverage

ATLANTA - Talks between the state's largest hospital chain and largest health insurer are racing toward an Easter Sunday deadline.

Eleven Piedmont Health System facilities and 2,000 Piedmont doctors could drop out of the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network should the two sides not reach a new contract by midnight Saturday.

"Come April 1, I'm not going to know if I have a doctor to go to," Blue Cross subscriber Tonya Huffman said. "All of our physicians that we go to are going to be affected. We're not going to be able to use them or we're going to have to pay out of network."

Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Georgia and Piedmont Health have been in talks for six months.

"We'll work all night tonight, all day and all night tomorrow in hopes that this is resolved by midnight," Piedmont Chief Consumer Officer Matt Gove told Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland.

Armed robbers hit 18 businesses across metro Atlanta In a letter, Piedmont wrote state lawmakers and called Blue Cross's proposed doctor payment rates "unfair." The letter said the insurer first proposed a three-year freeze and that the current offer doesn't keep up with inflation. It's unclear how many state employees use Piedmont Health but about 576,000 state employees and dependents are covered by Blue Cross. "Serious consequences are inflicted on innocent people who are the policy holders, and I would urge them, as I have already done, reach a conclusion," Gov. Nathan Deal said Friday. Blue Cross emailed Strickland a statement saying that it's working to negotiate a fair deal that minimizes service disruption and fairly compensates doctors and hospitals. In July 2016, United Healthcare dropped Piedmont from its network. About 130,000 patients had to either find new doctors or choose to pay more out of pocket. Piedmont Health told Strickland that negotiations succeed far more frequently than they fail.

