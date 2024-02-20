3 year-old shot outside southwest Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA — A 3-year-old was shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening, police said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Kimberly Way SW and found a 3-year-old child who had been shot.

Police say the victim was outside when gunfire were heard in the area.

The child was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK, according to police.

Officers did not identify the 3-year-old or say what led up to the gunfire. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

