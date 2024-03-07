3 injured, including APD officer, in crash, police confirm

ATLANTA — A crash on Wednesday evening has left three people, including an Atlanta police officer, injured.
Investigators say that just before 7:30 p.m., an officer was involved in an accident with another car at DeFoor Place and Chattahoochee Avenue.
The officer and two people in the other car all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear how severe any of their injuries were.
Police have not released details about what led up to the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
