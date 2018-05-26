  • 3 injured in shooting near Grant Park

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Three people were shot near Grant Park Friday, police said.

    Atlanta police said it appears a dispute escalated to gunfire at 520 Park Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

    Two people traveled by private vehicle to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

    The other person, who was shot in the leg, traveled by private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center, police said.

    Police said one suspect has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing.

