3 Covington men charged after guns, drugs found during traffic stop

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a traffic stop last week that resulted in the arrest of three metro Atlanta men and the seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.

Jasper County officials said that during the traffic stop, an altercation occurred, leading to the arrest of three people inside the vehicle.

Ashton King, 19, Jaqualen Ross, 21, and Travion Ross, 20, all of Covington, were taken into custody and face multiple charges.

King was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of felony obstruction of officers, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jaqualen Ross faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a window tint violation.

Travion Ross was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three were booked into the Jasper County Jail.

