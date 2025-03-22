3 arrested after potential kidnapping reported in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say three people were arrested on Saturday morning after they responded to a possible kidnapping.

Officers were called to a home Greenwich Street near Holderness Street in southwest Atlanta.

When they arrived, they found who they say was the “alleged victim” alert, conscious and breathing. Police did not comment on if that person had been abducted.

A SWAT team responded to the home with officers out of an abundance of caution.

Three people were arrested “without incident,” but police did not release their identities or comment on their charges.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

