29-year-old dead after early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 29-year-old was killed after an early morning shooting in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.
At around 4:45 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a person shot call near a home on Pryor Road.
The man was taken to the hospital where died.
Officers have not identified the man or said what led to him being shot.
Police are continuing to investigate this deadly shooting.
