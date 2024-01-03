25-year-old man shot while inside vehicle, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after being shot while inside a vehicle Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 1720 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW at about 9:13 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was awake and alert and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators determined the man was inside a vehicle near 160 Gordon Ter. SW when he was shot.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect.

