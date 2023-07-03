22-year-old shot dead in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A 22-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting on Sunday night.
Atlanta police were called to a home on Thornton St. SW to reports of a person shot around 11:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot twice. He was pronounced dead.
Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.
Police have not confirmed the man’s identity or commented on possible suspects.
