21-year-old shot and killed in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — According to police, a man is dead after a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

On Sunday around 12:40 p.m., Atlanta police officers were called to 120 Piedmont Avenue about a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.

Police said it does not appear that this incident occurred on the Georgia State campus.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

