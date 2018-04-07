2-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old.
Atlanta police said they were called out to Martin Luther King Drive SW where they said a boy had been shot in the leg.
The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
