2 water main breaks over 2 hours in Atlanta and a 3rd to check on, officials report

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced online that two water mains have been turned off in the past two hours for emergency repairs and a third was being checked for another potential break.

According to ATL Watershed, the confirmed breaks occurred on Mathieson Drive Northeast, impacting 60 homes and four hydrants, while another was reported an hour later on Woodland Avenue Southeast, impacting 40 homes and five hydrants.

A third potential water main break was reported by city water officials on Northside Drive. The Watershed Management Department said it could also result in a temporary disruption for residents and businesses nearby.

Earlier Thursday evening, Atlanta Watershed Management announced some emergency lane closures to repair a stormwater pipe and a sewer around Peachtree Street Northeast.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the breaks and if there may be a boil water advisory in some parts of Atlanta.

