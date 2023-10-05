2 shot outside downtown Atlanta bus station, search underway for suspects

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for two men accused of opening fire outside a downtown Atlanta bus station.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 12:20 a.m. authorities received reports of a person shot near the Greyhound Bus Station on Forsyth Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Their identities have not been released.

According to the investigation, two men argued inside a store across the street from the bus station.

Police said the argument quickly escalated to gunfire outside of the bus station.

During the gunfire, police said stray bullets hit the victims.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a burnt orange Dodge Avenger that they believe is being driven by one of the suspects.

No one has been taken into custody in connection to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

