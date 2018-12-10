2 shot after party at Omni hotel; suspected gunman arrested

ATLANTA - A man shot two people who were trying to help him back to his Omni Atlanta Hotel room after a party early Sunday morning, police said.
Sedarius Dennis, 31, had been at a party in a hotel suite when two men noticed he was “highly intoxicated,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown said.
Witness statements indicate the men, ages 31 and 37, tried to take Dennis back to his room.
“Apparently, Dennis became angered with the victims and shot at them,” Brown said.
When police arrived at the downtown hotel, they found the men lying on the ground on the 28th floor of the Omni suffering from gunshot wounds.
Dennis had allegedly taken off.
He was captured by CNN security personnel in the parking deck across the street from the Omni, police said.
Investigators found a handgun and two spent shell casings in his hotel room.
He faces two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
