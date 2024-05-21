2 men stole $2K worth of liquor from Atlanta bar; now, police want your help identifying them

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want your help identifying two men who stole $2,000 worth of liquor from a bar.
On Sunday, May 19, at around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to Sebastian Pintxos Bar at 818 Juniper Street in reference to a burglary.
The owner of the restaurant told officers that surveillance video shows two men entering the business and stealing multiple bottles from behind the bar.
One man is seen on the video entering a window and shuttling bottles out the window to another man who was waiting outside.
If you know who they are, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
