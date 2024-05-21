2 men stole $2K worth of liquor from Atlanta bar; now, police want your help identifying them

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want your help identifying two men who stole $2,000 worth of liquor from a bar.

On Sunday, May 19, at around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to Sebastian Pintxos Bar at 818 Juniper Street in reference to a burglary.

The owner of the restaurant told officers that surveillance video shows two men entering the business and stealing multiple bottles from behind the bar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One man is seen on the video entering a window and shuttling bottles out the window to another man who was waiting outside.

If you know who they are, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

State moves closer to adding tolled express lanes on Ga. 400

©2024 Cox Media Group