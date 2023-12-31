2 men broke into convenience store through the air conditioner on Christmas Eve, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two suspects accused of burglarizing a convenience store on Christmas Eve.

Officers said they responded to the Food Mart in the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road about a business burglary.

When officers arrived, a worker said two unidentified men climbed through an air conditioner.

The men took cigarettes, lighters, lottery tickets, and cash from the register, according to police.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit are requesting the public’s assistance with providing information on the suspect shown in the video link below.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

