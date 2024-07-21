2 injured in driveby shooting off major Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A driveby shooting near a busy Atlanta road on Saturday night left two people injured.

Officers say they were called to a home on Dorsey Street just off Campbellton Road just after 11:15 p.m.

When they got there, they found a 40-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but there’s no update on her condition. The man was grazed by the bullet and didn’t have to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the two were standing outside of a home when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire on them.

Police have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted.

