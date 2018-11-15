  • 2 dead in triple-shooting at gas station in Atlanta

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

    Police tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that two vehicles met at a Chevron gas station at University Avenue and Pryor Street.

    They said a confrontation took place and shots were fired.

    Police said two people who died in one vehicle are a man and woman.

    A third victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

    Police said they are questioning a person of interest. 

