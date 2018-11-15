2 dead in triple-shooting at gas station in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another hospitalized.
Police tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that two vehicles met at a Chevron gas station at University Avenue and Pryor Street.
They said a confrontation took place and shots were fired.
Live@430am a man and woman shot and killed at a Chevron gas station in SW Atl one other person injured by gunfire #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/a1WDo8M5Ns— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) November 15, 2018
Police said two people who died in one vehicle are a man and woman.
A third victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police said they are questioning a person of interest.
