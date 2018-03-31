2 dead from apparent murder-suicide, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead.
Police confirmed that a woman and man are dead. Investigators believe the incident is a murder-suicide.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. along Mason Turner Road in northwest Atlanta.
