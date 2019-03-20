ATLANTA - Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 28-year-old father of two shot outside a popular Buckhead bar last month.
Barrett Green, 24, and Rodney Hammond, 25, have been charged with murder in the Feb. 9 death of Sean Mobley, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday.
Green is also facing felony charges of tampering with evidence, aiding or permitting another to escape custody, and hit and run, police told AJC.com.
Mobley was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. behind Hole in the Wall, a bar in a busy shopping center in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road.
An argument led to the gunfire, and Mobley was shot in his torso and arm, police said after a preliminary investigation. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Mobley leaves behind 3-year-old 6-year-old daughters.
In the weeks after the shooting, investigators were searching for three men seen driving away from the area in a damaged burgundy Nissan Altima.
Police did not say Wednesday if the two arrested were among the three shown in previously released surveillance video.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
