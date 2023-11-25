15-year-old shot while attending party in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Fair Street SW and Hopkins Street SW.
When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, the teen was at a party and was standing outside with friends when an unknown suspect shot him.
No one has been taken into custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
